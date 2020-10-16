‘The Bachelor’ Host Chris Harrison Signs With Gersh

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Harrison, whose presence has been key to the success of ABC’s venerable Bachelor reality franchise, has signed with Gersh for representation.

Harrison is the only host that The Bachelor franchise has ever had, beginning with the launch of the mothership show, now heading into its 25th season, in 2002. The following year he added The Bachelorette, now in its 16th season, to his resume, as well as Bachelor in Paradise, which is heading into its seventh season, since 2014. He also hosted previous spinoffs Bachelor Pad, the first season of Bachelor in Paradise: After Paradise, Bachelor Live and The Bachelor Winter Games.

Additionally, Harrison was the host of the syndicated version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire from its 14th season in 2015 through its final episode in May 2019. Harrison also co-hosted ABC’s live coverage of the Miss America pageant for several years, as well as several Red Carpet Live telecasts for the network’s coverage of the Primetime Emmys and American Music Awards.

Harrison has had a few acting roles on various shows over the years including Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Trophy Wife, Hot in Cleveland and most recently Single Parents. He also portrayed himself in the 2006 comedy Date Movie.

Outside of TV and film, Harrison, who was previously at WME, is a published author and has had his own clothing line and a line of his own wine.