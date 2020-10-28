‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix

The Baby-Sitters Club is returning for a second go-round. Netflix has renewed the popular series, based on the best-selling novels, for a second season.

Season 2 of The Baby-Sitters Club follows the friendship and adventures of Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, Dawn Schafer, Jessie Ramsey, Mallory Pike as the middle-schoolers start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

Book author and series producer Ann M. Martin was the first to conceive the idea of these inspiring young girls with different backgrounds, personalities and opinions that were brought together by a business venture they conceived and bonded through the friendships they forged.

The family friendly adaptation comes from Walden Media. Michael De Luca will executive produce alongside Lucy Kitada and Walden Media’s Frank Smith, Naia Cucukov and Ben Forrer. Rachel Shukert serves as showrunner and executive produces with Lucia Aniello and Lucy Kitada.