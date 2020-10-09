‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ Breakout Star Momona Tamada Signs With Echo Lake Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Echo Lake Entertainment has signed Momona Tamada, who stars as Claudia Kishi in the recently released Netflix series adaptation of Ann M. Martin’s classic best-selling YA book series, The Baby-Sitters Club.

The show centers on a group of middle-school friends who start their own babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. Tamada’s character Claudia is the vice-president of The Baby-Sitters Club and an all-around fashion maven.

Tamada also can be seen in another popular Netflix title, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, appearing as a young Lara Jean (Lana Condor), which she’ll reprise in the third film, To All The Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean. Other credits include The Main Event, also on Netflix, AMC’s The Terror, and Amazon’s The Boys.

Tamada will continue to be repped by da Costa Talent and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, Wertheimer.