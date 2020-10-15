‘The Amazing Race’ Season Premiere And Billboard Music Awards Stumble, ‘The Masked Singer’ Ticks Up

The 32nd season of The Amazing Race premiered on CBS last night and, well, it stumbled out of the blocks. The global reality competition took a dive from last the last season opener delivering a 0.7 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 3.43 million viewers. The latest episode of Big Brother preceded the new season earning a 1.0 in the demo and 4.10 million viewers, holding steady with last — but it seems as though The Amazing Race wasn’t able to benefit from those numbers.

At NBC, the Billboard Music Awards went flat compared to last year’s telecast, delivering a 0.8 in the demo and 3.57 million viewers.

It was, as Ken Jeong lovingly refers to it, “Kensday” at Fox because the actor holds court in both unscripted series in the network’s Wednesday night lineup. The Masked Singer climbed in numbers from last week, topped the night with a 1.6 in the demo and 6.14 million viewers. However, I Can See Your Voice (1.0, 4.06M) was down for the first time.

ABC entered Wednesday night with a presentation of the Oscar-winning Pixar feature Coco (0.5, 2.18M) which was followed by the series premiere of the Whoopi Goldberg-narrated docuseries The Con (0.3, 2.28M).

Last but not least, The CW held steady across the board with Devils (0.1, 554,000) and Coroner (0.1, 788,000).