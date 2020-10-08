‘The Addams Family 2’: Bill Hader & Javon “Wanna” Walton Join Voice Cast

Saturday Night Live alum and three-time Emmy winner Bill Hader and Samaritan actor Javon “Wanna” Walton are boarding MGM’s animated sequel The Addams Family 2 from returning director Greg Tiernan. Hader will voice the new character of Cyrus, while Walton will takeover for Finn Wolfhard in the role of Pugsley.

The duo joins returning Addams Family film stars Charlize Theron (Morticia), Oscar Isaac (Gomez), Chloë Grace Moretz (Wednesday), Nick Kroll (Fester), Bette Midler (Grandma) and Snoop Dogg (It). The sequel will hit theaters on Oct. 8, 2021 via MGM’s United Artists Releasing banner. The first movie released a year ago grossed over $203M at the WW box office.

Said Tiernan, “The success of last year’s animated film was proof of the enduring legacy of The Addams Family and its ability to transcend popular culture. This second film will be every bit as fun as the original. We are thrilled to welcome Bill Hader and Javon Walton, and to welcome back our incredible original cast for this exciting next chapter in the Addams’s journey.”

The production is also offering the opportunity for global fans to voice a yet-to-be-named character in The Addams Family Voice Challenge. The contest runs from Oct. 8-Nov. 4 in select markets. Applicants can visit http://www.AddamsVoiceChallenge.com.

Hader received two Emmys for his HBO comedy series Barry which is eyeing a third season next year. He is also co-creator of IFC’s Documentary Now! and spent eight seasons on Saturday Night Live, garnering four Emmy noms. His feature credits include It Chapter Two, Trainwreck, Superbad, Pineapple Express, Tropic Thunder and The Skeleton Twins.

Walton scored the starring role opposite Sylvester Stallone in MGM’s upcoming action movie Samaritan. Walton is Under Armour’s youngest athlete. He is a 5-time Georgia state champion and 4-time USA Boxing South East regional champion boxer. Currently, he stars on Utopia, Amazon’s adaptation of the British television series, written by Gillian Flynn, opposite Sasha Lane, Dan Byrd and John Cusack. Last year, Javon made his acting debut as “Ashtray” in HBO’s critically acclaimed audience favorite, Euphoria, and Javon will reprise his role in the highly anticipated season 2. Javon was discovered when Steve Harvey found him on social media in 2017 and brought him on Steve.

Addams Family 2 is produced by Gail Berman, Conrad Vernon, Danielle Sterling and Alison O’Brien. EPs are Jonathan Glickman, Cassidy Lange and Andrew Mittman. Laura Brousseau and Kevin Pavlovic will serve as co-directors alongside Tiernan.