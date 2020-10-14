CBS All Access Orders ‘Texas 6’, Docuseries About High School Six-Man Football Team

CBS All Access has handed off a series order to Texas 6, a docuseries about a high school six-man football team’s quest for a third state championship. All eight episodes will be available to stream on Thanksgiving Day, November 26.

CBS All Access

The series from Jared Christopher (Titletown, TX) follows the Strawn High School Greyhounds and their coach, Dewaine Lee, as they pursue a Texas threepeat in the sport. Texas 6 ultimately depicts the spirit of a small town and a team that shows up for one another on and off the field.

“We are thrilled to continue our expansion into unscripted programming with TEXAS 6,” said Julie McNamara, EVP and Head of Programming at CBS All Access. “Jared has uncovered an emotional and riveting story of perseverance, sportsmanship and grit, set in the little-known world of six-man football. His commitment to and devotion to the subject and individuals is apparent from the first scene, and we are excited to showcase the Greyhounds’ season this Thanksgiving.”