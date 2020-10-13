Plus-Size Model Tess Holliday Strikes Co-Pro Deal With Glass Entertainment Group; Developing ‘Fat Ink’ Format

EXCLUSIVE: Tess Holliday, who was named one of the most influential people on the internet by Time magazine, is to develop and produce non-scripted programming around body positivity, inclusivity and diversity after striking a co-production deal with Glass Entertainment Group.

Plus-size model Holliday, who was also named one of the top six plus-size models in the world by Vogue Italia, has already set her first project through the partnership.

Fat Ink is an emotional format that follows the journeys that plus size women go through to get tattooed.

Holliday, who was the first plus size model signed to an agency, broke boundaries with her Cosmo UK cover and was also responsible for creating the viral hashtag #effyourbeautystandards that has been shared over 4.3 million times on Instagram.

She will work closely with GEG CEO Nancy Glass as well as Eric Neuhaus, Senior Vice President, and Ben Fetterman, Vice President of Business Development.

Glass said, “Tess empowers people of all shapes and sizes to confidently embrace their body. We are proud to bring her message of living a true authentic self to a slate of programming that will inspire our viewers.”