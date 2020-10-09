‘Whistblower’ Producer Tenderfoot TV Strikes Partnership With Scripted Podcast Company Lights Out

EXCLUSIVE: , the podcast company behind series including NBA cheat scandal series Whistleblower, has struck a partnership with scripted podcast firm Lights Out.

The two companies are developing two original scripted audio fiction shows inspired by true events.

Lights Out was formed by veteran producer and director John Scott Dryden, whose series Passenger List, starring Star Wars’ Kelly Marie Tran is being developed for TV by Weimaraner Republic Pictures and Warner Bros Television, and writer Brett Neichin, who has projects in development at Audible, iHeartMedia and Cadence13.

Dryden will continue to operate out of the UK and run his production company, Goldhawk Productions.

Tenderfoot TV has produced series including Atlanta Monster and To Live and Die in LA and is gearing up to launch Dead and Gone, a series about the disappearance of a number of Grateful Dead fans, produced in partnership with Disgraceland’s Jake Brennan, next week.

Lights Out and Tenderfoot TV are both represented by UTA.

Oren Rosenbaum, Head of Emerging Platforms of UTA said, “Lights Out has found the perfect partner in Tenderfoot TV. I’m thrilled that this partnership will yield premium scripted original podcasts that are international in scope.”

Donald Albright, Co-Founder and President of Tenderfoot TV said: “Storytelling is at the heart of every Tenderfoot TV project, no matter the format. Making a bigger move into the scripted space meant teaming with the right people for the right projects. John, Brett and the Lights Out team are the perfect partners to continue to grow and diversify the kinds of projects we create for our listeners.”