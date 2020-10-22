Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Rebel Wilson Sets First Non-Comedy Film Role In UK Drama ‘The Almond And The Seahorse’, Starring With Janet McTeer

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Exclusive Q&A: Katzenberg & Whitman On Their Decision To Shut Down Quibi

Read the full story

China’s Tencent Signs Kids Content Co-Production Deals With Sony’s Silvergate, Zeilt & Sixteen South

Deep in the Bowl
Zeilt Productions

Chinese tech and streaming giant Tencent Video is looking to broaden its slate of children’s content by partnering with European studios in a series of co-production deals.

Through the partnerships, Tencent hopes to develop new shows that can air as originals on Tencent Kids in China, as well as reach an audience globally on other platforms.

Tencent has teamed with Sony-owned Octonauts producer Silvergate Media on an animated CGI comedy series that will premiere in 2022 and involves a major global streamer. No further details were disclosed.

The Chinese firm is working with Oscar-winning, Luxembourg-based animation studio Zeilt Productions on a series, titled Deep in the Bowl, which is based on French comic books Le Fond du Bocal by Nicolas Poupon.

The aquarium-set, 3D animation, and live-action series debuts in 2012 and follows a cast of fishy characters. Tencent is looking for global partners to join the project.

Finally, Lily’s Driftwood Bay producer Sixteen South is working with Tencent on a soon-to-be-announced, original 3D comedy series.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad