‘Tell Me Your Secrets’ Thriller Drama Series Heads To Amazon After Leaving TNT

Amazon Prime Video has acquired the psychological thriller drama series Tell Me Your Secrets, starring Lily Rabe (American Horror Story), Amy Brenneman (The Leftovers), Hamish Linklater (Legion) and Enrique Murciano (The Blacklist). The series will premiere in 2021 on Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Tell Me Your Secrets was originally ordered to series by TNT in 2018, but was later released and put in turnaround. Turner’s Studio T has remained as co-producer.

Created and written by Harriet Warner (Dangerous Liaisons) and co-produced by Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, Tell Me Your Secrets is an intense, morally complex thriller. The 10-episode drama revolves around a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past: Emma (Rabe) is a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer, John (Linklater) is a former serial predator desperate to find redemption, and Mary (Brenneman) is a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter. As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator. Also starring is Murciano as Peter Guillory, a therapist with seemingly good intentions.

The series also stars Stella Baker (Candace) as Theresa, Elliot Fletcher (Shameless) as Jake, Xavier Samuel (The Twilight Saga: Eclipse) as Kit Parker, Chiara Aurelia (The Brave) as Rose, Ashley Madekwe (The Umbrella Academy) as Lisa Guillory, and Bryant Tardy (Logan) as Jay. Marque Richardson (Dear White People) as Tom Johnston, Katherine Willis (Queen of The South) as Diana Lord, Richard Thomas (The Waltons) as Bodie Lord, Emryi Crutchfield (Fargo) as Jess Cairns, and Charles Esten (Outer Banks) as Saul Barlow will appear in recurring roles.

Tell Me Your Secrets is co-produced by Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and Turner’s Studio T. Warner executive produces along with Papandrea (The Undoing, Big Little Lies) and Casey Haver (Queen America) for Made Up Stories, and John Polson (Elementary) who also directed the series.

The deal was negotiated by Endeavor Content on behalf of Made Up Stories.