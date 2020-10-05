‘Teenage Bounty Hunters’ Canceled By Netflix After One Season

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has opted not to pick up a second season of Teenage Bounty Hunters. The news comes nearly two months after the series’ August 14 debut on the streamer.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Created by Kathleen Jordan, Teenage Bounty Hunters centered on fraternal twins Sterling (Maddie Phillips) and Blair (Anjelica Bette Fellini), who are looking for more trouble beyond their pristine Southern lifestyle. The twins team with experienced bounty hunter Bowser Jenkins (Kadeem Hardison) and start bringing in local criminals. The girls balance the hazards of their secret profession with the finer details of high school life including romance; advanced school work; and, of course, the popular kids. Sterling and Blair work to keep their academic lives and their questionable extracurricular activities separated.

The show cracked the Nielsen Streaming Rankings Top 10 for the week of August 17-23.

Jordan, Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, Robert Sudduth and Black McCormick executive produced the 10-episode series. Jesse Peretz directed and exec produced the premiere episodes.

Netflix goes straight-to-series on all of its projects, bypassing a pilot stage. Cancelling some series after Season 1 is equivalent to networks passing on some of their produced pilots.

2019-20 TV Cancellations And Renewals For Broadcast, Cable & Streaming