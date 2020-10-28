‘Ted Lasso’ Renewed For Season 3 By Apple

Apple’s hit comedy Ted Lasso is returning for a third go-round. The streamer has given an early season 3 renewal to the comedy starring Saturday Night Live alum Jason Sudeikis in the title role, following the series’ breakout first season, early second season renewal, and before production even starts on Season 2 in London in early January.

Ted Lasso, which hails from Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence, is Apple’s No. 1 comedy across all top 50 countries, including the U.S., UK, Germany, France, Canada, Russia, Japan and more. It has broken audience records for Apple TV+, ranking as the No. 1 comedy each week, drawing 25% new viewers to the service since its August 14 launch. according to the streamer. The pop culture phenom has grown its viewership more than 600%, fueled by binge watchers, setting new records for completion and engagement worldwide.

Co-written by Sudeikis and Lawrence, Ted Lasso is based on the popular Coach Ted Lasso character Sudeikis played in NBC Sports videos several years ago. It was developed for television by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt. It stars Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed also star.

Sudeikis also serves as executive producer, alongside Lawrence (Scrubs) via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. T

All episodes of Ted Lasso‘s first season are available for streaming on Apple TV+