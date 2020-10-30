TCL Chinese Theatre Partners With Singapore Company To Create New Hollywood Experiences

Like most venues in Hollywood, the 97-year-old TCL Chinese Theatre has been shuttered since the pandemic closed down the planet earlier this year.

But one of Hollywood’s most iconic symbols of cinematic history and a magnet for more than 5 million tourists a year has used the downtime to plan a new way to bring people back to the location once activities return to normal.

The TCL has teamed with Singapore’s HollyGold, an entertainment company that produces films and creates behind the scenes film experiences. The partnership envisions exclusive Hollywood tours and experiences in partnership with the TCL Chinese Theatre, food venues, an interactive movie memorabilia attraction featuring authentic and iconic movie artifacts, and other interactive film-based experiences.

The plans include access to red carpet movie premieres, backstage access to film sets, VIP Hollywood afterparties, celebrity meet-and-greets, guest roles in feature films and TV series, VIP fine-dining packages and the ability to collaborate on future film and TV projects.

No date has been set for the public unveiling of the new features, owing to the pandemic’s limitations on indoor activities and mass gatherings.

HollyGold advisory board members Kevin Robl and Elie Samaha talked up the concept, saying, “Our members have unique access to experiences that have always been closed to the general public until now.”

HollyGold will base its headquarters at the TCL Chinese Theatre, taking over the original kiosk in the famed forecourt, where it will collaborate on a new high-end tour network that elevates the classic sightseeing adventures.

The proposed interactive attraction will celebrate iconic science fiction, fantasy, superhero, and horror figures throughout film history. This permanent installation will offer a collection of movie memorabilia and interactive exhibits featuring original full size figures, set pieces, costumes, horror effects, and more from the most iconic movies in history.

The exhibit of rare items that have been archived for decades from such classic films as Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Alien, Batman, and Superman.

HollyGold also will become the title sponsor of the exclusive Dragon Room, an intimate, secluded space adjacent to the TCL Chinese 6 complex where celebrities and VIPs have mingled before and after gala events, including the Oscars.

HollyGold and the TCL Chinese Theatre also have commissioned artist Rob Prior to completely re-design the space with murals of classic Hollywood icons floor to ceiling. The space will feature a 30-foot gold dragon mural that leads down the entry hallway into the main hospitality space.