Taylor Kitsch In, Machine Gun Kelly Out Of Indie Drama ‘Wash Me In The River’

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Kitsch has been set as the new male lead in Wash Me in the River, after Colson “Machine Gun Kelly” Baker dropped out due to scheduling.

Kitsch joins Robert De Niro and John Malkovich a drama that will be directed next month by Randall Emmett. Emmett restarted production and wrapped on Midnight in the Switchgrass, the vet producer’s directing debut. That film, which had Baker in its ensemble cast, halted five days into production when the pandemic shut everything last March. Wash Me in the River shoots early next month in Georgia and Puerto Rico.

The action-thriller is in the vein of No Country for Old Men. Kitsch will play a recovering addict who goes Man On Fire toward every drug dealer he thinks might have played a role in his fiance’s death. Two cops are hot on his trail. Script was written by Adam Taylor Barker and Chris Sivertson did a rewrite.

Emmett/Furla’s Emmett, George Furla, and Tim Sullivan will produce. Alex Eckert, Nicholas D’Angelo, and Lydia Hull are the executive producers. Highland Film Group handles international sales.

Kitsch is repped by Range Media Partners and Untitled.