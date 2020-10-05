Facebook Watch Greenlights Taraji P. Henson Mental Health Talk Show

has greenlit Peace of Mind with Taraji (working title), a talk show focusing on mental wellness with actor Taraji P. Henson and co-host Trace Jade Jenkins, Executive Director of the Boris Lawrence Henson foundation.

The new original series will have the Golden Globe-winning actress and Jenkins dive into pertinent mental health issues, specifically those that affect the Black community.

Through interviews with celebrities, experts and everyday people, the series will show how to provide support, bring awareness and help eliminate the stigmas of mental health issues.

“I’ve long been a mental health advocate for the Black community and created the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in 2018 that has provided resources to thousands of people who are struggling,” said Henson. “I’m looking forward to bringing this new talk series to Facebook Watch, where I can continue to create conversation around an issue that is near and dear to my heart.”

“The work Taraji has done in the mental health space is inspiring, and we’re thrilled to have her come to our platform to educate and entertain around this incredibly important topic,” said Mina Lefevre, Head of Development & Programing for Facebook Watch. “One of our strengths at Facebook Watch is building community and conversation around topics people care about, and we’re looking forward to taking this journey together.”

Peace of Mind with Taraji (working title) is being produced by 495 Productions with Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade Jenkins, SallyAnn Salsano and Jennifer Ryan serving as Executive Producers. Ebony McClain serves as Co-Executive Producer.