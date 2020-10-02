‘Cobra Kai’ Star Tanner Buchanan Joins Addison Rae ‘He’s All That’ Remake

Tanner Buchanan has been cast opposite Addison Rae in Miramax’s gender-flipping She’s All That remake, He’s All That, which is being directed by Mark Waters. Buchanan, who can currently be seen starring in the Netflix series, Cobra Kai, will play the role that Rachael Leigh Cook originated in the 1999 teen classic.

R. Lee Fleming, the screenwriter behind the original, is scripting the remake which will reimagine the original plot, with Rae taking on the role of Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Zackary Siler, as this fresh spin will be told from a teenage girl’s point of view.

The film follows an influencer who decides to avenge herself by accepting a challenge to turn the school’s biggest loser into prom king after her boyfriend turns her into a laughing stock.

In Cobra Kai, Buchanan plays Robby Keene, the estranged son of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) takes under his wing. The show recently moved from YouTube to Netflix where it has found an increase in viewership. The show is set to return for a third season in 2021.

Buchanan’s other credits include ABC’s Designated Survivor, Nickelodeon’s Game Shakers, and The Fosters on Freeform.

He’s repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, KMR talent, and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.