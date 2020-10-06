‘Tamron Hall’ Renewed For Season 3 By Walt Disney Television

Walt Disney Television has renewed the nationally syndicated daytime talk show Tamron Hall for a third season. Hall is expected to announce the pickup at her show this morning.

Getting to a third season is a major milestone very few syndicated daily talk shows have been able to achieve over the past decade. While many high-profile daytime talkers launch with two-year station group deals, which gives them two years on the air, going beyond that has proven a daunting task. The last show to accomplish it was Steve Harvey six years ago.

Walt Disney TV already has cleared Tamron Hall for its third season (2021-22) on ABC Owned Television Stations Group. The ABC O&Os have been the show’s core station group, which helped launch it last fall. That includes WABC-TV New York, KABC-TV Los Angeles, WPVI-TV Philadelphia, KGO-TV San Francisco, KTRK-TV Houston, WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham, and KFSN-TV Fresno.

The renewal comes on the heels of the syndicated strip being picked up for a second run on OWN with multiple telecasts a day.

“Tamron and our team aggressively came out of the starting block for a fantastic first month of our new season,” said William Burton, SVP, Syndication, Daytime & Sports, ABC Entertainment. “From exclusive newsmaking interviews to compelling conversations, we look forward to the Tamron Hall show remaining a daytime destination for viewers for years to come.”

Hall won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for Tamron Hall’s inaugural season. Since its second season premiere on September 14, Tamron Hall’s audience is averaging 1.2 million total viewers season to date, up 9% versus the same weeks a year ago. During premiere week, Tamron Hall ranked among the top five syndicated talk shows among total viewers.

“Tamfam, thank you for giving us the space and grace to have a real conversation every day. Life is about the tough talks, but for me, more than anything else it’s about having an honest, fair, and open discussion where we can laugh, learn and find hope together,” said Hall. “Thank you to my Disney ABC team for proving we can still dream together, and to our terrific station partners. Also thanks to our many guests who have agreed it’s time to say ‘let’s talk about it.’”

So far in its sophomore season, Tamron Hall has had headline-making interviews with former Democratic rising star Andrew Gillum, in which the former Tallahassee mayor came out publicly as bisexual; former Vanderpump Rules cast member Stassi Schroeder who, for the first time since her firing, addressed her racially insensitive behavior; and Marvel star Chris Evans who reflected on his recent Instagram mishap. Hall also led conversations about the racial divide between women of color and white women and about what it means to be non-binary.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is executive produced by Hall and Candi Carter and Carter serves as showrunner. The show broadcasts from New York City.