TalentWorks Promotes Brandy Gold to Partner

EXCLUSIVE: Brandy Gold has been promoted to partner at the agency. She will be the only partner to her father, TalentWorks Owner and CEO Harry Gold.

Brandy Gold has been at TalentWorks for more than 20 years: first as receptionist, then in the children’s commercial department, followed by children’s theatrical and for the last 10 years in the adult theatrical department where she is currently Vice President.

“It’s the dream of every parent to have their child working and thriving alongside of them,” Harry Gold said. “Brandy has earned her way in the business and represents some of the top actors in the industry. As we look towards the future this is a proud moment for all of us at TalentWorks. A special thanks to her mother Bonnie for obvious reasons.”

Harry Gold, a former actor, launched Harry Gold & Associates in 1982 with 2 employees. The agency grew and changed its name a couple of times until it adopted the TalentWorks moniker in 2002.