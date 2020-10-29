Talent Manager Oronde Garrett Joins M88 As Partner

EXCLUSIVE: Former WME Partner Phillip Sun and MACRO Founder & CEO Charles D. King’s newly launched M88 is growing. Prominent talent manager Oronde Garrett has joined M88 as partner. The new addition bolsters the full-service representation firm that was created to amplify the voices of artists and creators from the “global new majority”.

Garrett is the longtime business partner and manager to Idris Elba. In addition to Elba, he brings with him a unique roster of marquee talent including Hollywood’s record-breaking producer and black-ish star Marsai Martin, media staple Van Lathan, writer-filmmaker Chad Sanders and young tech genius Iddris Sandu.

Prior to joining M88, Garrett built a 20-year career as a preeminent talent manager, film/television consultant and branding executive while working and collaborating with some of the most recognizable actors, creatives, athletes and brands.

“I first got to know Oronde through our mutual client Idris Elba, and over the years have appreciated his intuition and thoughtful approach to representing high-level talent,” said Sun, M88 President, Managing Partner and Co-Founder. “I couldn’t be more pleased to welcome him into the expanding M88 family.”

“Oronde is a true original and his deep understanding of and strong connection to culture cannot be matched in this business,” adds King, Co-Founder, M88 and Founder & CEO, MACRO. “I am thrilled to have him join M88.”

“I have deeply respected both Charles and Phil through the years that I’ve known and worked with them,” remarks Garrett. “Their perspective, philosophy and work ethic perfectly align with mine and I look forward to raising the artist management bar together.”

M88, which launched in August, is majority-owned by MACRO. The name of the firm came from the “M” in MACRO while 88 is a nod to Sun’s Chinese heritage. Since its inception, M88 has grown an impressive client list that includes a diverse — and swag-worthy mix of top-level talent such as Elba, Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan, Donald Glover, Riz Ahmed, Naomi Scott, Gemma Chan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Blitz “The Ambassador” Bazawule, Caleb McLaughlin, Eboni Freeman, Herizen F. Guardiola, Issa López, Kofi Siriboe, Luke James and many more. As Hollywood moves toward a more inclusive landscape, M88 is proving to be the go-to for underrepresented voices in the industry.