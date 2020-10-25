‘Synchronic’ Hits Theaters, ‘The War With Grandpa’ And ‘Possessor Uncut’ Continue To Fuel Specialty Box Office

Of the titles debuting in the specialty box office space this weekend, Well Go USA’s Synchronic had a decent showing, opening in 326 theaters to the tune of an estimated $225,070, averaging $690 per theater for its opening weekend.

Set in New Orleans, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead’s sci-fi pic follows two best friends Steve (Anthony Mackie) and Dennis (Jamie Dornan). Both paramedics, they pair answer the call to a series of accidents that are bizarre as they are gruesome. They think it’s all because of a new party drug, but when Dennis’ oldest daughter suddenly disappears, it goes beyond that. Steve stumbles upon a terrifying truth about the supposed psychedelic that will challenge everything he knows about reality — and the flow of time itself.

In its second week, the Stage 6 Films comedy The Kid Detective written and directed by Evan Morgan and starring Adam Brody and Sophie Nélisse earned an estimated $100,000 this weekend to bring its cume to $310,000. Meanwhile, the 101 Studios family comedy The War With Grandpa starring Robert De Niro and Oakes Fegley continues to add some coins to its piggy bank during its third week of release. Adding 85 locations to bring its theater count to 2,345, the family earned an estimated $1,882,672 this weekend with a per-theater average of $803. The numbers may be down 25% from its second week, but the movie is still chugging along with a cume of $7,256,039.

Now in its fourth week of release, Neon’s acclaimed sci-fi thriller Possessor Uncut directed Brandon Cronenberg and starring Andrea Riseborough managed to add an estimated $26,000 to its till. With 104 screens playing the movie, this brings the per-screen average to $250 and its cume to $713,042.

NEW RELEASES

Synchronic (Well Go USA) – Week 1 [326 Theaters] Weekend $225,070; Average $690

SECOND WEEKEND

The Kid Detective (Stage 6 Films) – Week 2 [TBD Theaters] Weekend $100,000; Cume $310,000

THIRD+ WEEKEND

Possessor Uncut (Neon) – Week 4 [104 Screens] Weekend $26,000; Average $250; Cume $713,042

The War With Grandpa (101 Studios) – Week 3 [2,345 Theaters] Weekend $1,882,672; Average $803; Cume $7,256,039