Sylvia Bugg Named Chief Programming Executive At PBS

PBS has promoted Sylvia Bugg to the role of Chief Programming Executive and General Manager, General Audience Programming – replacing Perry Simon who left this summer.

The public broadcaster has expanded the top content role with the appointment of Bugg, who was previously VP of General Audience Programming at PBS.

Bugg will report to PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger and will oversee all non-children’s content and lead PBS’s programming strategy across its broadcast and digital platforms. She will also be responsible for the acquisition and development of programming for PBS and its member stations.

This comes as PBS lines up a raft of new programming including new titles to celebrate its 50th anniversary of the Masterpiece strand, which will launch series including Glenda Jackson’s Elizabeth Is Missing and All Creatures Great and Small in 2021.

In her previous role, Bugg oversaw the PBS editorial team and led the strategy across all genres, including news, public affairs, documentaries, history, science, natural history and arts programs. Since the onset of the pandemic, Bugg and the programming team also restructured PBS’s daytime and primetime schedules to prioritize educational and cultural programs.

“At a time when the work of public television is more important than ever, Sylvia is the ideal leader to take on this critical role,” said Kerger. “Throughout her impressive career, she has brought an extraordinary portfolio of programming to audiences across America, and she has been a passionate champion for PBS and our member stations.”