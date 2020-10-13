Sydney Chandler, Nick Kroll, Douglas Smith, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali Round Out Cast Of Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

EXCLUSIVE: Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Douglas Smith, Kate Berlant, and Asif Ali have rounded out the cast of the New Line thriller Don’t Worry Darling that Olivia Wilde is directing. They join Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, KiKi Layne and Gemma Chan with Wilde also having a supporting role in the film.

Although little is known about the movie’s plot, Don’t Worry Darling is set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert. Katie Silberman wrote the screenplay based on a spec script by Shane and Carey Van Dyke.

New Line won Don’t Worry Darling in a highly competitive situation that saw up to 18 bidders vying for the project. The project is being overseen by studio execs Richard Brener, Daria Cercek and Celia Khong.

Catherine Hardwicke is executive producing the film alongside Shane and Carey Van Dyke. Wilde and Silberman will produce along with Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo Entertainment.

For Chandler this marks her first major studio role after studying under the tutelage of Laurel Vouvray leading up to landing the part. She is repped by UTA, Mosaic and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Kroll can still be seen on his hit Netflix show Big Mouth. He is repped by Rise Management and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Smith was most recently seen in the second season of TNT’s The Alienist. He is repped by ICM Partners and More/Medavoy Management.

Berlant was most recently seen in Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood. She is repped by UTA, Rise Management and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.