How To Watch Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings

The Senate Judiciary Committee will begin Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett on Monday at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT at the Hart Senate Office Building at the U.S. Capitol. It will be the first of four scheduled days of hearings by the Republican-led Senate panel to confirm Barrett, who is President Donald Trump’s selection to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the High Court. Ginsburg, who became the liberal centerpiece of the court, died last month at age 87.

The first day of hearings will consist of a round of remarks from Barrett’s “introducers” — Indiana senators Sen. Todd Young and Michael Braun and Notre Dame law professor Patricia O’Hara (Barrett went to law school at Indiana’s Notre Dame and later taught there. She most recently has been serving as a judge on the Chicago-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit). Barrett will follow the trio with her own opening remarks.

The hearings are scheduled to continue through Thursday. If confirmed, Barrett will be the fifth woman ever to serve on the Supreme Court, and the third appointment by Trump, who previously put associate justices Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh on the SCOTUS bench. The GOP-led committee is looking to push through the nomination ahead of the November 3 election, while the Democrats will look to stall. It will make for some contentious moments among members for sure, even if they’re not all in the same room at the same time; some will participate at times remotely given coronavirus concerns.

The confirmation hearings will be carried live on cable news with coverage also planned on the broadcast networks. You can also watch the livestream Deadline here:

Here’s what the networks have planned (will update with more as we get them):

ABC

Coverage kicks off this morning on Good Morning America and live coverage on ABC’s streaming channel ABC News Live and on ABCnews.com.

CBS

CBS Evening News anchor/managing editor Norah O’Donnell will lead CBS News’ coverage beginning around 9 a.m. ET on the broadcast network. CBSN, CBS News’ 24/7 streaming news service, will deliver live, uninterrupted coverage all week. CBS This Morning will kick off the network’s coverage today at 7 a.m. ET.

C-SPAN

The hearings will be broadcast on C-SPAN 1 and C-SPAN Radio along with C-SPAN.org.

Fox News Channel

FNC will present live coverage beginning with America’s Newsroom (weekdays, 9 a.m.-noon TT) with Sandra Smith and guest anchor Bill Hemmer throughout the week, and FNC will offer all affiliates coverage from Washington, D.C. provided by America’s News Headquarters anchor Eric Shawn. Fox News Digital will also stream the hearings online, while Fox News Radio’s Jared Halpern will anchor radio coverage.

NBC/MSNBC

Both networks will air special live coverage, with Today co-anchor and NBC News chief legal correspondent Savannah Guthrie starting off the day before handing off to NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt at 12 p.m. ET. On MSNBC, wall-to-wall coverage will be anchored by Chuck Todd beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Monday. NBC News Now’s Morning News Now launches today with dedicated coverage hosted by Savannah Sellers and Joe Fryer beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET; it will stream the network special reports and hearings throughout the week.

PBS

PBS NewsHour will offer special live coverage online and on PBS stations nationwide (check local listings) for the first two days of the hearings; Thursday’s hearing scheduled for witness testimony will be available on NewsHour’s digital and social platforms only. Judy Woodruff will anchor.