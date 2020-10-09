‘Superstore’ Season 6 Promo: These Semi-Essential Workers Know How To Deal With Coronavirus

The semi-essential workers on Superstore return from their summer — and early-fall — hiatus for Season 6 on October 29, and NBC has released a promo (watch it below).

After Season 5 was cut short because of the pandemic, the new episodes certainly will address the dominant topic of 2020, as we see the Cloud 9 staff deal with coronavirus protocols and an errant sneeze near the pharmacy. Season 6 also will deal with the exit of star America Ferrera, who announced in February that she was leaving the show. Only half of her Amy character’s two-part finale had aired, so Ferrera will appear in

When NBC released its first tweaked fall schedule in August, Superstore was slated to return at 8 p.m. Thursday, October 22. About a month later, the show’s sixth season was pushed back by a week.

Series regulars Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nichole Sakura, Nico Santos and Kaliko Kauahi are returning to work on the show from Universal Television, Spitzer Holding Company and the District. Superstore was created by Justin Spitzer, who serves as an executive producer along with Ferrera, director Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad and Victor Nelli Jr. Gabe Miller & Jonathan Green serve as executive producers and co-showrunners.

Here is a look at Season 6: