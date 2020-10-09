‘Supernova’: Bleecker Street Picks Up Domestic To Colin Firth & Stanley Tucci Movie

Bleecker Street has acquired North American rights to Harry Macqueen’s second feature, Supernova, starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci.

The pic follows Sam (Colin Firth) and Tusker (Stanley Tucci), partners of 20 years, who are travelling across England in their old campervan visiting friends, family and places from their past. Following a life-changing diagnosis, their time together has become more important than ever until secret plans test their love like never before. The movie recently made its world premiere at the San Sebastian film festival.

“When we saw this film, we were so taken by the beauty of the writing and how timeless of a love story Harry created,” said Andrew Karpen, CEO of Bleecker Street. “The performances of Colin and Stanley are so touching and authentic, we knew we wanted to be part of bringing it to audiences.”

“I am delighted and honoured to be partnering with Bleecker Street on the US release of SUPERNOVA,” said writer/director Harry Macqueen. “Propelled by two magnificent central performances from Colin and Stanley, SUPERNOVA is a film about how we live, love and take care of each other – even in the most difficult of circumstances. It’s a life-affirming film about what we do for those we care about the most that perhaps seems even more important right now than ever.”

The deal was brokered between Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street and Clémentine Hugot of The Bureau Sales on behalf of the film.

Supernova was written and directed by Harry Macqueen (Hinterland) and produced by Emily Morgan of Quiddity Films and Tristan Goligher of The Bureau. Development was initiated by Morgan with research and screenwriting support from The Wellcome Trust and Quiddity’s BFI Vision Award before partnering with The Bureau. Financiers are BBC Films and the BFI, awarding National Lottery funding. EPs are Eva Yates, Mary Burke and Vincent Gadelle.

Supernova was produced by Quiddity Films and The Bureau, and will be released in the UK by Studiocanal.

Firth won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA for his work in The King’s Speech, while his performance in A Single Man also earned him a BAFTA Award and an Oscar nomination. The Oscar-nominated Tucci (The Lovely Bones) is known for his countless roles, notably in Julie & Julia, The Devil Wears Prada and Spotlight. He recently wrote and directed Final Portrait.