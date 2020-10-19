‘Supermarket Sweep’ Debuts Strong; ‘Sunday Night Football’ Slips Vs. Dodgers-Braves Game 7

Attention all shoppers! ABC’s reboot of the classic grocery store game show Supermarket Sweep debuted Sunday night, overtaking all non-sports fare. Hosted by Leslie Jones, the season premiere delivered a 1.0 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 4.78 million total viewers.

In addition to Supermarket Sweep, ABC’s Sunday slate was filled with other premieres including the 31st season of America’s Funniest Home Videos (0.5, 4.27M), the sophomore season of the new Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (0.6, 3.84M) and the second season of Card Sharks (0.4, 2.60M).

NBC’s matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers stumbled in the demo from last week, earning a 2.8 rating as 9.43 million viewers saw the 49ers beat the Rams 24-16. The game fell four-tenths week over week, though these numbers will likely to be adjusted in finals.

SNF certainly had competition from another Los Angeles market showdown: Game 7 of the National League Championship Series (1.8, 6.40M) between the Dodgers and Atlanta Braves. The Dodgers won 4-3 to secure their third World Series appearance in four years. Fox’s final numbers will likely be adjusted in finals with spillover from The OT (3.9, 13.61M) leading into primetime.

At CBS, 60 Minutes (0.8, 8.57M) dropped in the demo, while a movie presentation of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (0.5, 2.74M) ticked up from last week’s airing of Clueless. The network’s night was bookended by a repeat of Mom.

Finally, at the CW, Pandora (0.1, 407,000) held steady in the demo.