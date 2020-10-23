Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Superbad’ Cast To Reunite With Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen To Support Wisconsin Dems

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Assessing Quibi Debacle: Financiers Second Guess, Film Crew Struggles To Finish In Ukraine

Read the full story

‘Superbad’ Cast To Reunite With Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen To Support Wisconsin Dems

AP

A Superbad cast reunion and watch party in support of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin will be held on October 27 at 8 PM CT.

Cast members and filmmakers from the 2007 teenage coming of age film will watch the movie with fans around the country, giving live commentary and jokes. The event will be available for a donation of any amount, and all proceeds will go towards the Democratic party.

“We are thrilled to have the cast of Superbad join us in the fight to defeat our super awful president,” said Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler. “With the help of our talented guests, we know that we can win this election for Wisconsin and for the country. Laugh with us as we raise the funds and mobilize the volunteers we need to finish this race strong.”

Participants scheduled to appear include Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bill Hader, Martha MacIssac, Evan Goldberg, director Greg Mottola, and producer Judd Apatow.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad