‘Superbad’ Cast To Reunite With Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen To Support Wisconsin Dems

A Superbad cast reunion and watch party in support of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin will be held on October 27 at 8 PM CT.

Cast members and filmmakers from the 2007 teenage coming of age film will watch the movie with fans around the country, giving live commentary and jokes. The event will be available for a donation of any amount, and all proceeds will go towards the Democratic party.

“We are thrilled to have the cast of Superbad join us in the fight to defeat our super awful president,” said Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler. “With the help of our talented guests, we know that we can win this election for Wisconsin and for the country. Laugh with us as we raise the funds and mobilize the volunteers we need to finish this race strong.”

Participants scheduled to appear include Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bill Hader, Martha MacIssac, Evan Goldberg, director Greg Mottola, and producer Judd Apatow.

Wanna watch Superbad with me, Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Bill Hader and MORE?? Well, you’re in luck! https://t.co/VVOzvkUgS9 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 23, 2020