‘Succession’ Director-Cinematographer Andrij Parekh Inks Deal With HBO

EXCLUSIVE: Director-cinematographer Andrij Parekh, who recently won an Outstanding Directing Emmy for HBO’s acclaimed drama series Succession, has signed a one-year exclusive television deal with the premium cable network. As part of the pact, Parekh will serve as cinematographer on the upcoming HBO limited series Scenes From A Marriage, directed by Hagai Levi, and is also set to direct an episode of the third season of Succession.

After working for over two decades as a cinematographer, Parekh last month won his first Emmy award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series. He was honored for the “Hunting” episode of Succession‘s second season, which featured the infamous “Boar on the Floor” scene.

Parekh was the cinematographer on the pilot episodes for Succession and the Emmy-winning limited series Watchmen, on which he made his directing foray with the fourth episode, “If You Don’t Like My Story Write Your Own.” He then directed “Which Side Are You On” from the first season of Succession and “Vaulter” from the second season. Parekh was also the cinematographer on Peacock’s new Amblin series Brave New World, where he also directed a block of episodes.

Of Indian and Ukrainian descent, Parekh worked on dozens of projects as a cinematographer shooting for indie film elite including directors Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden on Half Nelson starring Ryan Gosling; and Mississippi Grind, starring Ben Mendelsohn and Ryan Reynolds; Derek Cianfrance on Blue Valentine which reteamed him with Gosling; and Niki Caro on Focus Feature’s The Zookeeper’s Wife, starring Jessica Chastain. He is also a frequent collaborator with his wife, filmmaker Sophie Barthes, as the DP on her films Cold Souls starring Paul Giamatti and Emily Watson and Madame Bovary, starring Mia Wasikowska, Paul Giamatti and Ezra Miller.

