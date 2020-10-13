STX Inks China & Euro Deals On Charles Dance-Narrated Docu-Drama ‘Rise Of Empires: Ottoman’ — Mipcom

EXCLUSIVE: STXtv has sold docu-drama series Rise of Empires: Ottoman to Youku for China, Viasat World for Central & Eastern Europe, Scandinavia, Baltics, Russia and CIS, and SIC for Portugal.

The six-hour English-language production, narrated by Charles Dance (Game Of Thrones), tells the story of Mehmed II, who at 21 years-old became known as Mehmed the Conqueror, chronicling his fabled rise from 13-year-old Child Sultan to toppling Constantinople and becoming the ruler of the Ottoman Empire.

The show, produced by Karga Seven Pictures in association with STXtv, debuted in most markets on Netflix earlier this year. Turkish distributor Global Agency previously acquired Latin American distribution rights from STX.

The series was shot in multiple locations in Turkey, facilitated by Karga Seven’s Turkish production outfit.

Jada Miranda of STXtv said: “Rise of Empires: Ottoman has the kind of universal appeal and exciting, thrilling storytelling that has connected with audiences globally, bringing a greater understanding to how historical events shaped our world and reverberate around us today. Youku, SIC, and Viasat World responded to the materially passionately, and we’re thrilled to be teaming with them to bring this culturally enriching franchise to the audiences of Mainland China, Portugal, Central & Eastern Europe, Scandinavia, Baltics, Russia and CIS.”

The series is executive produced by Sarah Wetherbee, Kelly McPherson, and Emre Sahin of Karga Seven Pictures, and Jada Miranda of STXtv. It is written by Kelly McPherson, Emre Sahin and Liz Lake, and directed by Emre Sahin.

Cast features Tommaso Basili (Emperor Constantine XI), and Turkish talent including Cem Yi̇ği̇t Üzümoğlu (Sultan Mehmed II), Tuba Büyüküstün (Mara Hatun), Bi̇rkan Sokullu (Giovanni Giustiniani Longo), Seli̇m Bayraktar (Çandarli Halil Paşa), Osman Sonant (Loukas Notaras), Tolga Teki̇n (Sultan Murad II), Ushan Çakır (Zaganos Paşa), Damla Sönmez (Ana), Tansu Bi̇çer (Orban) and İlayda Ak-doğan (Therma Sphrantzes). The series also features authors and historians including Roger Crowley and Jason Goodwin.

STXtv previously partnered with Nat Geo on the hybrid docu-scripted series Valley Of The Boom. That six-part limited series chronicles the culture of speculation, innovation and debauchery that led to the rapid inflation and burst of the 1990s tech bubble.