Student Academy Awards 2020 Medalists Unveiled – Update

UPDATED with medalists: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the gold, silver and bronze medalists for the 47th Student Academy Awards. The winning films were feted in a virtual ceremony that included presenters Shunsaku Hayashi, Glen Keane, Spike Lee, Dawn Porter and Lulu Wang and hosted by Eugenio Derbez.
The 18 students and their projects who were finalists for this year’s honors were announced last month. Here are the medalists announced today (watch them here).
Alternative/Experimental (Domestic and International Film Schools)
Gold: “Simulacra,” Curry Sicong Tian, USC
Animation (Domestic Film Schools)
Gold: “Ciervo,” Pilar Garcia-Fernandezsesma, Rhode Island School of Design
Silver: “Mime Your Manners,” Kate Namowicz and Skyler Porras, Ringling College of Art & Design
Bronze: “Hamsa,” Daniela Dwek, Maya Mendonca and Chrisy Baek, School of Visual Arts
Animation (International Film Schools)
Gold: “The Beauty,” Pascal Schelbli, Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg (Germany)
Documentary (Domestic Film Schools)
Gold: “Unfinished Lives,” Yucong Chen, USC
Silver: “The Dope Years: The Story of Latasha Harlins,” Allison A. Waite, USC
Bronze: “Making Waves,” Laura Zéphirin, New York University
Documentary (International Film Schools)
Gold: “Dear Father…,” Maren Klakegg, Westerdals Institute of Film and Media, Kristiania University College (Norway)
Narrative (Domestic Film Schools)
Gold: “Umama,” Talia Smith, New York University
Silver: “Bittu,” Karishma Dube, New York University
Bronze: “Sweet Potatoes,” Rommel Villa Barriga, USC
Narrative (International Film Schools)
Gold: “My Dear Corpses,” German Golub, Baltic Film & Media School, Tallinn University (Estonia)
Silver: “Crescendo,” Percival Argüero Mendoza, Centro de Capacitación Cinematográfica (Mexico)
Bronze: “I Was Still There When You Left Me,” Marie Mc Court, Institut des Arts de Diffusion (Belgium)
