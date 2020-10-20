Steven Krueger Joins ‘Roswell, New Mexico’; ‘Debris’ Casts Anjali Jay

EXCLUSIVE: The Originals‘ alum Steven Krueger is returning to the CW for a recurring role on the upcoming third season of Roswell, New Mexico. The role also reunites Krueger with Roswell, New Mexico EP Chris Hollier, who worked on The Originals. The reimagined Roswell, like the original, is based on the Roswell High book series by Melinda Metz. It hails from Amblin TV, Bender Brown Prods and Warner Bros. TV. Krueger will play Heath, Liz’s ambitious colleague at a high-tech laboratory in Los Angeles. Despite his casual irreverence, which Liz finds infuriating, Heath cares deeply for his work and like Liz, is willing to do whatever it takes to make the world a better place. Even though Heath and Liz don’t always see eye to eye, his different approach ultimately pushes her to break her old patterns and discover new ways of looking at the world. Krueger is known for his role as Josh Rosza on all five seasons of The Originals. He most recently landed the male lead in Showtime’s pilot Yellowjackets. Krueger is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Allen Edelman Management.



British actor and writer Anjali Jay (Robin Hood) has booked a recurring role on NBC’s new sci-fi drama Debris, starring Jonathan Tucker and Riann Steele, from Almost Human creator J.H. Wyman, Legendary Television & Universal Television. Written by Wyman, in Debris, two agents, played by Steele and Tucker, from two different continents, and two different mindsets, must work together to investigate when wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft has mysterious effects on humankind. Jay will play Priya Ferris, Finola’s handler at MI6. She’s savvy, knowledgeable and takes nothing for granted. Jay was a series regular on the BBC’s Robin Hood. Her film credits include The Night At The Museum 3 The Age of Adaline, Brahms: The Boy and Blind Dating opposite Chris Pine. On TV, she most recently recurred as the villain Selena on Season 5 of Supergirl, and she previously appeared on shows including The X-Files, The Good Doctor, Flashpoint, Motive and Salvation. She’s repped by Webster Talent.