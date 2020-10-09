C-SPAN’s Steve Scully Believes Hacked Account Was Source Of Tweet To Anthony Scaramucci

C-SPAN’s Steve Scully, who was set to moderate the Oct. 15 town hall presidential debate, believes that his account was hacked when a tweet appeared on his timeline communicating with Anthony Scaramucci, the former Donald Trump aide who now is calling for his defeat in the election.

Scully is regarded as one of the most even-handed anchors in Washington, D.C., and his network prides itself on not taking sides in partisan debate. But on Thursday evening, a tweet appeared from his account that read, “@Scaramucci should I respond to trump.”

Earlier, Trump accused Scully of being part of the “never Trump” movement. There was some speculation that Scully may have been trying to direct message Scaramucci on Twitter.

But in a statement, C-SPAN said that Scully “did not originate the tweet and believes his account has been hacked. The Commission on Presidential Debates has stated publicly that the tweet was not sent by Scully himself and is investigating with the help of authorities. When additional information is available, we will release it.”

The Oct. 15 debate is now in doubt after the commission switched to a virtual format out of concern of coronavirus exposure following Trump’s positive diagnosis. Trump is refusing to do a virtual debate, while Joe Biden has scheduled a solo ABC News town hall on that night.

Another debate is scheduled for Oct. 22, but that is scheduled to be moderated by NBC News’ Kristen Welker.

Trump attacked Scully again on Friday, writing, “Steve Scully, the second Debate Moderator, is a Never Trumper, just like the son of the great Mike Wallace. Fix!!!” Wallace’s son, Chris, moderated the first debate.

Scaramucci, meanwhile, did respond to the tweet. “Ignore. He is having a hard enough time. Some more bad stuff about to go down,” he wrote.

He later wrote that he takes Scully “at his word. Let’s not cancel anymore people from our culture for absolutely something like this. It’s insignificant. He is an objective journalist.”