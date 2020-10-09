Stephen Moyer, Mira Sorvino, ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Chance Perdomo & More Join ‘After’ Sequels

Production is on the third and fourth installments of the After film franchise is currently underway with a couple of new casting additions. True Blood alum Stephen Moyer has joined the YA pic along with Oscar winner Mira Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite), Chance Perdomo (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Arielle Kebbel (John Tucker Must Die), and Carter Jenkins (Famous in Love).

Castille Landon is directing both films, which formally went by After We Fell and After Ever Happy, respectively. Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin are reprising their leading role along with returnees Louise Lombard and Rob Estes. Also new to the sequels are Frances Turner and Kiana Maderia.

Sharon Soboil wrote screenplays for both the third and fourth films.

Deadline previously reported the following loglines:

After We Fell follows Tessa’s life as it begins to come unglued. Nothing is what she thought it was. Not her friends. Not her family. The one person she should be able to rely on, Hardin, is furious when he discovers the massive secret she’s been keeping. And rather than being understanding, he turns to sabotage.

In After Ever Happy, a revelation about the past shakes Hardin’s impenetrable façade to the core — and then Tessa suffers a tragedy, putting their relationship on the brink. As the shocking truth about each of their families emerges, it’s clear the two lovers are not so different from each other. Tessa is no longer the sweet, simple, good girl she was when she met Hardin — any more than he is the cruel, moody boy she fell so hard for.

Jennifer Gibgot, Brian Pitt, Wattpad’s Aron Levitz, CalMaple’s Mark Canton, and Courtney Solomon are producing. Voltage Pictures is handling worldwide sales on the franchise.

The announcement of the sequels came just before the release of the second film After We Collided, which has taken in over $40M since opening on September 2. Released in 2019, the inaugural film, After, took nearly $70 million at the global box-office.

Moyer is repped by ICM and Luber Roklin Entertainment; Sorvino by APA and Circle of Confusion; Perdomo by Identity Agency Group; Kebbel by Untitled Entertainment, Gersh and Hansen Jacobson; Jenkins by Paradigm, Untitled, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.