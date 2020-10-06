Stephen Miller, Top Aide To Donald Trump, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to the President Stephen Miller, and counselor to President Hope Hicks walk to board Marine One with President Donald Trump at the White House, last week.

Stephen Miller, a top aide to President Donald Trump, has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the latest White House official to be infected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Multiple news outlets reported that Miller tested positive on Tuesday after being negative in recent days.

Trump returned to the White House on Tuesday after spending four days in Walter Reed Military Medical Center to treat symptoms from the virus.

Brian Morgenstern, deputy White House press secretary, said on CNN that Miller was working remotely as well others who have contracted the virus, including Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Trump announced early on Friday morning that he had contracted the virus along with First Lady Melania Trump, just hours after Bloomberg News broke the story that Hope Hicks, one of his top advisers, had tested positive. Other figures who have recently visited the White House, including former adviser Kellyanne Conway and former Gov. Chris Christie, also tested positive, as has Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien and Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

Related Story Facebook Bans QAnon, Following Earlier Action To Limit Its Social Spread

The outbreak also has affected journalists covering the White House, with four members of the press corps testing positive since last week. There have been increasing fears of exposure, and a call went out on Tuesday by a member of the White House Correspondents’ Association for a volunteer to fill one of the pool positions on Wednesday.

Miller’s wife, Katie Miller, press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence, tested positive in May, sidelining her from the White House complex for three weeks. On Monday, she criticized Kamala Harris for insisting that a plexiglass barrier separate her and Pence at their debate on Wednesday.

“If Senator.Harris wants to use a fortress around herself, have at it,” she told Politico.

Pence and Harris will be seated and sitting at 12 feet, three inches apart. Although the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that there would be a plexiglass barrier, the Pence camp was still objecting to it on Tuesday.