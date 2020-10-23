Stephen Colbert Ups Two ‘Late Show’ Veterans To Co-Executive Producer

Late Show With Stephen Colbert veterans Tanya Michnevich Bracco and Opus Moreschi will be expanding their roles on the late-night show with promotions to co-executive producer. Bracco, who has been with The Late Show since its debut in September 2015 previously serving as supervising producer/executive in charge of production, will expand her responsibilities of integrating the show’s creative and production arms. Moreschi will assist in leading the daily creative direction of The Late Show, while continuing to be an integral part of the writing staff.

Prior to The Late Show, Bracco spent 10 years as line producer then supervising producer/executive in charge at The Colbert Report, where she won two Emmy Awards, three Producers Guild Awards and two Peabody Awards. Her experience ranges from scripted to variety/talk television, having freelanced in various roles and projects during her career.

Moreschi has spent over 12 years writing for Stephen Colbert, first at The Colbert Report and now at The Late Show, serving in the roles of writer, head writer and, most recently, supervising producer. He has been a writer and performer at both iO and the Upright Citizen’s Brigade; he has won three Emmy Awards and three Writers Guild Awards; and he was part of the team that won a Peabody Award. (Also, he notes he is proficient in Scripto, Word and Excel, in case this doesn’t work out.)



The Late with Stephen Colbert, a production of The Late Show Inc., airs weeknights (11:35 PM-12:37 AM, ET/PT) on CBS. Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart are the executive producers.