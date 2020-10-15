Stephen Colbert To Join Kamala Harris For Joe Biden Campaign Fundraiser

EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Colbert is joining Kamala Harris on Monday for a reception fundraiser for the Biden Victory Fund.

According to an invite that was sent out on Thursday, Colbert and Harris will be “discussing the importance of this election, clean energy, and the plan to build back better.”

Colbert has been a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, and while it is somewhat unusual for a late night host to participate in a campaign event, it is not unprecedented. Jimmy Kimmel, Colbert’s rival on ABC, participated in a rally for Democrats in Nevada in the closing days of the midterm elections in 2018. When he was hosting The Tonight Show, Jay Leno appeared at a victory event for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s gubernatorial campaign in 2003. Leno has done multiple fundraisers for Biden this cycle.

Tickets to the Colbert event, which will be virtual, start at $250 per person, and rise to $100,000 for those who write or raise that amount. The proceeds go to the Biden Victory Fund, a joint committee of the Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee and state parties.

The event is just the latest example of how the Biden campaign has tapped into entertainment figures for fundraising events. This week, the campaign held as Star Trek themed fundraiser with members of the franchise’s casts, and on Friday, the original cast of Hamilton will reunite for an event.