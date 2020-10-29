Stephen Colbert Shocked Upon Learning Trump Runs Campaign Ads During ‘The Late Show’: “Has He Seen How I Talk About Him?”

During Wednesday’s episode of The Late Night Show, host Stephen Colbert and his team discovered an unexpected source of income: President Donald Trump’s ad dollars.

According to a CNN report published Tuesday, presidential candidates Joe Biden and Trump have been pouring their campaign resources into a number of television platforms to appeal to various voters leading up to November 3. The CNN story also revealed specific titles where the sitting president has put his resources – including The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert.

“Trump has aired almost 1,200 commercials on The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert,” the host said citing the CNN story. “Wow. Has he seen how I talk about him on this show? I guess it wouldn’t be the first time Trump’s paid somebody to spank him.”

While Colbert said the discovery was shocking, he took comfort in poking fun at the other titles providing the president campaigning ground. The Trump campaign has also paid advertisements against Biden to run during reruns of The Andy Griffith Show and the Big Bang Theory.

“That’s a little surprising, because Trump’s no fan of science,” Colbert quipped.

Additional titles featuring Trump include Family Feud, Judge Judy and Two and a Half Men.

According to the CNN report, Biden’s ads for national cable spots most frequently run on TV One and the Oprah Winfrey Network. Biden has also run advertisements during Judge Judy and Family Feud. The Biden campaign has recently premiered advertisements featuring Brad Pitt and Sam Elliott during the World Series games.

During the segment Colbert also criticized Trump for his packed rallies, his response to the coronavirus pandemic and his various scandals. The comedian joked that like the rumored only Russian prostitutes that have known Trump’s acquaintance, he too is getting paid.

“I can’t believe I’m getting checks from Donald Trump, and that they cleared,” Colbert said.