Stephen Amell Recuperating After Sustaining Back Injury On Set Of ‘Heels’

Stephen Amell is recovering from a back injury sustained earlier this week while shooting his Starz’s wrestling drama, Heels, in Atlanta.

“While performing a stunt on the set of Heels this week, Stephen Amell sustained an injury to his back,” a Starz spokesperson said in a statement. “Following a medical evaluation, he is now resting and recovering at home in anticipation of his return to set.” The spokesperson added production has not been affected and continues as Amell recuperates.

Amell was immediately assessed by the on-set medic and wrestling/stunt coordinators immediately following the injury. All requisite stunt safety protocols were being observed at the time, we are told.

The actor just revealed on October 20 that he had recently contracted COVID-19. Amell told Michael Rosenbaum of his experience on Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast, which was recorded a week before its October 27 release. Amell told listeners about his reaction when he received the positive diagnosis, his experience quarantining and his return to set.

Related Story Mary McCormack To Star In 'Heels' Wrestling Drama Series For Starz

Production continued while Amell quarantined, a Starz spokesperson told Deadline.

Written by Michael Waldron, with Mike O’Malley as showrunner, Heels is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals, Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade (Ludwig), war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy (Ludwig) and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel (Amell). But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

Heels is produced by Lionsgate TV in association with Paramount TV Studios. Along with Waldron and O’Malley, Peter Segal, LBI Entertainment’s Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly and Patrick Walmsley serve as executive producers.