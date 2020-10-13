Stephan James, Marisa Tomei, Paul Walter Hauser To Star In ‘Delia’s Gone’ Drama From Robert Budreau

EXCLUSIVE: Stephan James, Oscar winner Marisa Tomei, and Paul Walter Hauser have signed on to star in Delia’s Gone, an indie drama written and directed by Robert Budreau.

The pic is currently in production in North Bay, Ontario. Based on Michael Hamblin’s short story Caged Bird Sing, the plot follows a convicted man on the spectrum (James) who escapes his care home and embarks on a journey of violence and redemption to find the truth about his sister, Delia.

Budreau is also producing the project under his Lumanity label alongside Jonathan Bronfman of JoBro Productions.

Executive producers are William Santor, Andrew Chang-Sang, John Hills, Adam Moryto, Michael Hamblin, Andrew Bronfman, Jason Jallet, Mark Gingras, John Laing, James, Daniel Baur, Patrick Roy, Anne-Claire Villeneuve, Alastair Burlingham, and Gary Raskin.

The feature is being sold by Radiant Films globally with eOne overseeing distribution in Canada.

James was last seen on the big screen in Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk and 21 Bridges, opposite the late Chadwick Boseman, as well as Amazon’s Homecoming series, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination. He’s repped by CAA, Noble Caplan Abrams, Range Media Partners, and attorney Jeff Bernstein.

Tomei, an Oscar winner for her role in the classic comedy My Cousin Vinny, plays opposite Jason Momoa in Netflix’s upcoming thriller, Sweet Girl, and will reprise her role as May Parker in the next Spider-Man installment. She is a client of Untitled Entertainment and UTA.

Hauser, who took on the title role in Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewell, is set to appear in the Michael Bay-produced pandemic-themed thriller Songbird and counterfeiting comedy Queenpins with Vince Vaughn, Leslie Jones, and Kristen Bell. Hauser is repped by CAA, Artists First, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.