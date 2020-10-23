BAFTA-Winning ‘Stath Lets Flats’ Renewed; BBC Audio Chief James Purnell Departs — Global Briefs

‘Stath Lets Flats’ Renewed For Season 3

Channel 4 has commissioned a third season of BAFTA-winning comedy Stath Lets Flats. Created by Fleabag actor Jamie Demetriou and produced by Roughcut TV, the comedy follows the career of hapless realtor Stath and his family business, Michael & Eagle. Stath Lets Flats, which was picked up by HBO Max in the U.S., won a hat-trick of BAFTAs earlier this year for best male actor in a comedy, best comedy writer, and best scripted comedy. Executive producers are Demetriou and Ash Atalla, while Season 3 was ordered by Channel 4’s head of comedy Fiona McDermott and commissioner Jack Bayles.

James Purnell Quits The BBC

James Purnell, a central figure in Tony Hall’s tenure as BBC director general, has left the British broadcaster to become the president and vice-chancellor of the University of the Arts London. Purnell first joined the BBC in 2013 as director of strategy and digital, playing a vital role in negotiating the corporation’s 11-year operating agreement with the government. Three years later, he moved into content, becoming the BBC’s director of radio and education, and eventually director of audio. Purnell was touted as a future director general, but counted himself out of the race relatively early during this year’s recruitment process. One of new DG Tim Davie’s first acts was to remove Purnell from the board, so his exit today is not a huge surprise. “The BBC works in funny ways but it works – and the main reason is a disparate group of individuals are bound together by a commitment to making a difference,” Purnell said.