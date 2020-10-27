Starzplay Picks Up Fremantle’s ‘We Are Who We Are,’ ‘No Man’s Land,’ ‘The Attaché’ For Global Audience

We Are Who We Are

Starzplay has acquired a trio of dramas from Fremantle as the Lionsgate-owned streamer looks to bolster a global offering that includes Starz originals, such as The Spanish Princess.

Starzplay has taken the rights to Luca Guadagnino’s HBO/Sky series We Are Who We Are for Austria, Belgium, Germany, France, Luxembourg, Netherlands, and Switzerland.

The Apartment-produced, eight-part drama tells the story of two American kids who live on a U.S. military base in Italy and explores friendship, love, and identity.

Syrian civil war series No Man’s Land, produced for Hulu and Europe’s Arte, will play on Starzplay in Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Germany, France, India, Ireland, Italy, Latin America, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Switzerland, and the UK.

Made by Masha Productions, Spiro Films, and Haut et Court TV, the eight-part series follows Antoine, a young French man in search of his estranged, presumed to be dead sister in war-torn Syria.

Finally, The Attaché has been licensed in Austria, Belgium, Brazil, France, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Latin America, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland and the UK.

Produced for Israeli broadcaster HOT by Abot Hameiri, the five-part series centers on Avshalom, an Israeli Jewish musician of Moroccan descent, who relocates to Paris for his wife Annabelle’s new job as the attaché to the Israeli embassy in Paris.

“Each of these series explores a very different, but beautifully told, complex story,” said Superna Kalle, executive vice president, international digital networks, Starz. “First loves, war, fear of loss and family sacrifice are universally relatable themes that will resonate with our global audiences.”