‘DC’s Stargirl’ Creator Geoff Johns Teases Justice Society Of America’s Clash With Eclipso & The Shade – New York Comic Con

Today at New York Comic Con, the stars of DC’s Stargirl joined creator/executive producer Geoff Johns to recap Season 1 and tease what’s to come in Season 2.

During the virtual panel with actors Brec Bassinger, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman and Meg DeLacy, Johns said that we can expect “a lot of bad guys, and a lot of bad things happening” in the series’ second run. “Everyone’s got a great journey ahead in Stargirl Season 2,” he added. “We broke the season a long time ago, but [we’ve now] broken the season even deeper.”

One of the main antagonists set to clash with Stargirl’s Justice Society of America in Season 2 is Eclipso, a life essence trapped inside a blue diamond. Once owned by the Injustice Society of America, that diamond was stolen in Season 1 by DeLacy’s Cindy, which will result in problems for the JSA going forward.

“I’m so excited for Eclipso. Eclipso is so terrifying. I’ve always loved the character, and he’s a very different antagonist or villain than the [Injustice Society of America],” Johns said. “We’re just starting to cast him, and it’s such a different, darker, scarier threat.

“Cindy’s one thing. She’s got the black diamond, and were going to explore that. But this ancient being trapped inside the diamond is aching to do what he does and feed off the darkness within humanity,” the Stargirl creator added. “Its going to take a lot to confront it, and it’s going to take the JSA and all our wonderful characters to a place that’s tough to explore.”

A second primary villain of Season 2 will be The Shade, a former member of the ISA who Johns said is “the most powerful of them all, and very threatening because no one knows exactly what he wants.” And then, there’s supervillain Solomon Grundy. “One of the things I’m really excited about for Season 2 [is], we have a lot more story with Solomon Grundy coming up,” Johns revealed. “Like, you might have told him to leave, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to.”

In conversation with his cast, Johns went on to tease storylines involving other supporting characters, including medical pioneer Dr. Mid-Nite (Henry Thomas) and Sylvester Pemberton (Joel McHale). “[In Season 2, Pemberton] is back,” Johns said. “What that means, and how and why, you’ll start to get an inkling of that in the first episode of Season 2.”

Also teased during the panel was a storyline involving Monreal’s Yolanda, who finds herself haunted by some of the major events of Season 1. “That’s a big story, her dealing with what she did, what happened with Henry and what she did with Brainwave,” the creator said. “It’s actually her entire story [throughout] Season 2.”

Based on Johns and Lee Moder’s DC Comics character, Stargirl centers on teenager Courtney Whitmore (Bassinger), who discovers the cosmic staff and assumes the identity of Stargirl. After joining the Justice Society of America, Stargirl becoming an inspiration to a new generation of superheroes.

Premiering on the DC Universe streaming service in May, Stargirl will return for its second season in 2021, moving permanently to The CW as one of the network’s original series.