‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Renewed For Season 4 By CBS All Access, Gets Production Start Date

The Starfleet crew clearly has more work to do. A day after its Season 3 premiere, CBS All Access announced it has renewed Star Trek: Discovery for a fourth season, with production set to begin on November 2. In a video clip (watch above), stars Sonequa Martin-Green and Doug Jones and executive producers/co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise share the news as they prepare to head back to work amid strict COVID-19 protocols.

In Season 3, after following Commander Burnham (Martin-Green) into the wormhole in the second season finale, the 13-episode third season finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery landing in an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz and David Ajala also star in the Emmy-winning sci-fi drama series.

Kurtzman and Paradise serve as co-showrunners and executive produce with Heather Kadin, Jenny Lumet, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Seasons one and two are available to stream on CBS All Access. The series is distributed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and OTT service Crave.