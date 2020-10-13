Stanley Tucci & ‘Game of Thrones’ Alum John Bradley Join Roland Emmerich’s ‘Moonfall’ Space Epic For Lionsgate

EXCLUSIVE: Stanley Tucci and John Bradley will star alongside Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, and Charlie Plummer in Moonfall, Liongate’s space epic from director and screenwriter Roland Emmerich.

Slated to begin production this month in Montreal, the plot is set off by a mysterious force that knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact, and against all odds, a ragtag team launches an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love and risking everything to land on the lunar surface and save our planet from annihilation

Tucci will play Tom Phillips, a wealthy car dealer, who’s married to Brian Harper’s (Wilson) ex-wife, while Bradley is KC Houseman, an eccentric and unkempt genius who discovers that the moon has fallen out of its orbit. Josh Gad was originally cast in the role of KC Houseman but exited the project due to a scheduling conflict.

Related Story Lionsgate Pushes 'Fatale' & 'Voyagers' To 2021

Emmerich, who co-wrote the script with Harald Kloser and Spenser Cohen, is financing and producing the pic via his Centropolis Entertainment banner. Kloser is also producing through his company, Street Entertainment. Executive producers are Dennis Wang, James Wang, J.P. Pettinato, Marco Shepherd, Ute Emmerich, Carsten Lorenz, and Stuart Ford.

Lionsgate acquired North American rights to Moonfall late last year following the success of Emmerich, Kloser, Cohen’s WWII pic Midway. It’s now slated to hit theaters in 2022. In addition to Lionsgate for North America, key international distribution partners include Huayi Brothers in China, Entertainment Film Distributors in the UK, Leonine in Germany and Switzerland, Metropolitan in France, Sun in Latin America and Spain, IIF in Italy, Roadshow in Australia, Kino Film in Japan, Noori Pictures in South Korea, Central Partnership in Russia, and DFW in Benelux.

Stanley Tucci, an Oscar-nominee for his performance in The Lovely Bones, was recently seen in Blecker Street’s Supernova alongside Colin Firth and up next appears in the Robert Zemeckis-directed HBO Max film, The Witches. He’s repped by CAA and Anonymous Content.

Bradley, best known for his role as Samwell Tarly on HBO’s Game of Thrones, will next be seen in opposite Jennifer Lopez in Universal’s rom-com Marry Me. Bradley is repped by UTA, Shepherd Management, and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.