‘Staged’: BBC Renews David Tennant & Michael Sheen Lockdown Comedy; Ben Schwartz Joins Cast

The BBC has commissioned a second season of Staged, the lockdown comedy starring Good Omens actors David Tennant and Michael Sheen that secured pick-up from Hulu in the U.S.

The first season of the Infinity Hill, GCB Films and No Mystery-produced show featured Tennant and Sheen mounting Zoom rehearsals for their furloughed West End theatre production during the pandemic.

Season 2 sees the pair attempt to navigate the world of “virtual Hollywood” while keeping their increasingly fragile egos intact. Parks and Recreation star Ben Schwartz joins the cast as an assistant to their American agent.

Georgia Tennant, Anna Lundberg and Lucy Eaton, Nina Sosanya and Simon Evans also return for the second run of the show, which was created by Evans and Phin Glynn.

Evans writes and directs. The producers are Glynn, Victor Glynn and Georgia Tennant. Tennant and Sheen are executive producers alongside Axel Kuschevatzky and Cindy Teperman for Infinity Hill, and Geoff Iles for GCB.

Sheen said: “It’s been so great to see how much people enjoyed the first series. Seemed like the laughs were much appreciated. It made us really excited about taking it further and going in some surprising and hopefully enjoyable directions this time.”