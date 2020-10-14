‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Spinoff ‘Kamp Koral’ Unveils First Look At Patrick, Sandy, Squidward, Plankton & Mr. Krabs

Nickelodeon has unveiled a first look photo of SpongeBob and his pals Patrick, Sandy, Squidward, Plankton and Mr. Krabs – the characters in its new CG-animated series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, the first original spinoff of Nick’s iconic hit series SpongeBob SquarePants. The art (see below) features SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Plankton, Squidward and Mr. Krabs at Kamp Koral summer camp.

The spinoff follows 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants and his pals as they spend their summer building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish, and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest, Kamp Koral. In Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, SpongeBob meets Patrick, Sandy, Squidward, Plankton and Mr. Krabs, where the new friends embark on all the joys of camp, including hunting for treasure, slaplining and more.

Nickelodeon

Produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, the series is slated to debut in 2021 exclusively on the newly rebranded Paramount+ streaming video on demand service. Following the season’s run on Paramount+, the series will also air on Nickelodeon later in the year.

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years features Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) reprising their iconic roles. Carlos Alazraqui (The Casagrandes) and Kate Higgins (Blaze and the Monster Machines) join as new characters Nobby and Narlene, narwhal siblings who live in the woods surrounding the camp.

Marc Ceccarelli (SpongeBob SquarePants), Vincent Waller (SpongeBob SquarePants) and Jennie Monica (SpongeBob SquarePants) are co-executive producers of the series. Production of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years is overseen by Kelley Gardner, Vice President, Current Series Animation, Nickelodeon.

Since its July 17, 1999 launch, SpongeBob SquarePants has reigned as the number-one kids’ animated series on TV for the last 17 years, while generating a universe of beloved characters, pop culture catchphrases and memes, theatrical releases, consumer products, a Tony-winning Broadway musical and a global fan base. SpongeBob SquarePants is the most widely distributed property in Viacom International Media Networks history, seen in more than 170 countries and territories, translated in 30+ languages, and averaging more than 100 million total viewers every month. SpongeBob SquarePants was created by Stephen Hillenburg and produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank. The character-driven cartoon chronicles the nautical and sometimes nonsensical adventures of SpongeBob, an incurable optimist and earnest sea sponge, and his undersea friends.

The Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years series expands Nickelodeon’s growing portfolio of influential properties that already includes SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Blue’s Clues & You!, the new animated Star Trek: Prodigy series and recently announced The Smurfs.