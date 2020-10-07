‘Spitting Image’ Renewed For A Second Season By BritBox

BritBox’s reboot of British satirical puppet show Spitting Image has been renewed for a second season just days after it premiered the first episode of Season 1 online.

The Avalon-produced caricature comedy will be back in fall 2021 after BritBox said its first series premiere helped boost new subscribers ten-fold compared to its average daily sign-up rate.

Reemah Sakaan, group director of ITV SVOD and chief creative and brand officer of BritBox, said: “The fantastic response to Spitting Image just goes to show how much the world needs public service satire. Not only can subscribers look forward to another 9 weeks of anarchy but also now another series in 2021.”

The renewal comes just hours after executive producer Jon Thoday revealed that NBC backed out as Spitting Image’s U.S. broadcast partner just weeks before the premiere. The Avalon founder said there was “too much nervousness” about its satirical content among NBC executives.

Spitting Image is headed up creatively by co-creator Roger Law and The Simpsons’ Jeff Westbrook as showrunner. More than 100 puppets were developed by a socially distanced team of artists, including Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Boris Johnson, Beyoncé, Brad Pitt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Joe Biden, Oprah Winfrey, RuPaul, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and members of the British royal family.

Writers on the show include: Al Murray, Bert Tyler-Moore & George Jeffrie, Bill Odenkirk, Brona C. Titley, David X. Cohen, Gemma Arrowsmith, Jason Hazeley & Nico Tatarowicz, Karl Minns, Keisha Zollar, Laura Major, Matt Forde, Patric Verrone, Phil Wang, Richard Herring, Sophie Duker and Travis Jay.

Spitting Image is directed by Andy de Emmony and Steve Connelly. Executive producers are Westbrook, Joanna Beresford, Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner and Roger Law. The BritBox commissioning executive is Nana Hughes.

The show is ultra-topical with scripts being written and new puppets made as close to each episode as possible. Its influence on popular culture and television has been widespread. French comedy Les Guignols, which has been remade by Fox as Let’s Be Real with Robert Smigel, was originally inspired by Spitting Image in the 1980s.