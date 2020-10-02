Click to Skip Ad
Spinal Tap To Hold Virtual Reunion Fundraiser For Pennsylvania Democrats

This Is Spinal Tap
Everett Collection

The team behind the iconic 1984 mockumentary This Is Spinal TapRob Reiner, Harry Shearer, Michael McKean and Christopher Guest — are getting back together for a virtual reunion/fundraiser October 14 to benefit Pennsylvania Democrats. “Every dollar raised goes directly towards ending Trumpism by winning Pennsylvania,” according to the invitation. Reiner announced the reunion Thursday on Twitter.

Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight referred to Pennsylvania last month as “the single most important state in the 2020 election.”

Hosted by Patton Oswalt, the fictional band’s reunion is being organized by the same team that held the Princess Bride table reading last month that raised $4.25 million to benefit the Wisconsin Democratic party. It featured stars such as Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Wallace Shawn, Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon and Mandy Patinkin.

