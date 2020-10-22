Spike Lee To Receive American Cinematheque Award

Spike Lee has been set as the 34th recipient of the American Cinematheque Award. Traditionally one of the grander galas of the season will be going virtual this time around because of the pandemic, with the ceremony to take place January 14.

The event is the annual fundraiser for the nonprofit American Cinematheque. Last year, Charlize Theron was the honoree.

Lee won his first Oscar in 2019 for co-writing BlacKkKlansman, which was also up for Best Picture that year among six total nominations including Best Director. He also was nominated for directing his seminal Do The Right Thing in 1989 in a career that has included five Oscar noms (and an Honorary Oscar in 2016) and spanned movies, TV, documentaries and the stage.

His marquee film credits include She’s Gotta Have It, Malcolm X, Jungle Fever, Son of Sam, 25th Hour and Inside Man, with docs including If God Is Willing and Da Creek Don’t Rise. Most recently, he directed Da 5 Bloods for Netflix (which also was home to the TV version of his She’s Gotta Have It), and the filmed version of David Byrne’s American Utopia.