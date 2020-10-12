Spike Jonze Boards Sony Pictures Classics’ ‘Nine Days’ As EP; Pic Eyes Early 2021 Release

Her Oscar winner Spike Jonze has boarded Sony Pictures Classics upcoming early 2021 release as an Executive Producer. Additionally, SPC has also acquired the rights in Asia, Israel, Turkey and the rest of Europe, making it a worldwide release for the label. The film will next be seen in the Hamptons Film Festival and AFI, among others.

Nine Days, which stars Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz, Benedict Wong, Bill Skarsgård, Tony Hale, David Rysdahl, and Arianna Ortiz follows a reclusive man, Will (Duke), who is conducting a series of interviews with human souls for a chance to be born. Five contenders emerge, and during the course of nine days, Will tests each of them, but he can choose only one. The victor will be rewarded with a coveted opportunity to become a newborn in the real world, while the others will cease to exist. The movie is directed and written by Edson Oda.

Sony Pictures Classics

“Edson is a special human with a special mind and heart. And Nine Days is a film that comes straight from within him and therefore is special in the exact same way. Delicate and deep, like the man himself,” said Jonze.

“Spike Jonze has been one of the biggest influences in my life as a filmmaker. His work – which made me see pictures in motion with new eyes—inspired me to pursue this career, and constantly encourages me to tell my own stories in the most human, personal and heartful way I can,” said Oda. “I am so honored and humbled to have him involved with Nine Days, it really means the world to me.”

Warner Classics has come onboard to release the film’s soundtrack with Antonio Pinto’s (City of God) score.

Nine Days is a co-production between Juniper Productions, Mandalay Pictures, Nowhere, MACRO Media and The Space Program, in association with Mansa Productions, Oak Street Pictures, 30WEST, Baked Studios and Datari Turner Productions. The project is produced by Jason Michael Berman of Mandalay Pictures, Mette-Marie Kongsved and Laura Tunstall of Nowhere, Matthew Lindner of Juniper Productions and Datari Turner. Executive producers are Charles D. King, Kim Roth, Gus Deardoff, Kellon Akeem, Jonze, Yandy Smith, Renée Frigo, Beth Hubbard, Trevor Groth, Winston Duke, Caroline Connor, Will Raynor, Mark C. Stevens, Mark G. Mathis, Kwesi Collisson, Larry Weinberg, George A. Loucas, Michelle Craig and Piero Frescobaldi.

Here is the trailer below: